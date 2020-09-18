Victim dies after duplex fire in Charlotte’s NoDa area

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A person who was rescued from a duplex fire in Charlotte’s NoDa area early Friday morning did not survive, fire officials say.
The fire sparked at a home on Herrin Avenue off E. 35th Street before 3:30 a.m. WBTV crews saw one person being loaded into an ambulance.
Medic said one person was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries. The person later died, according to Charlotte firefighters.
Fire officials say the fire was accidental and from cooking. Damages were estimated at $15,000.
Firefighter had the fire under control around 5:15 a.m.
