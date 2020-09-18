Summit Seltzer Opens Today

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Go to the grocery store...and you’ll see a ton of different hard seltzers. They’ve really become popular over the last couple of years. Today, the very first craft seltzery in Charlotte is opening! Summit Seltzery has something for everyone.
Summit Seltzery is open 7 days a week, but taking reservations for the first couple of weekends to help keep the crowds low and enforce social distancing. Reservations are booked for this weekend...but there are still some available next weekend.
