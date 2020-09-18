The Stanley’s Spin On Nashville Hot Chicken

By Callie Presley | September 18, 2020 at 10:42 AM EDT - Updated September 18 at 10:42 AM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Over the last few years, Nashville Hot Chicken has gotten really popular. Now a local restaurant, The Stanley, is putting their own fancy spin on the dish.

Here’s what you need to know before you go to The Stanley:

  • They have a seasonal, farm-focused menu that changes daily.
  • They work with more than a dozen local farms.
  • You can get brunch on Sundays from 11:00 am until 2:00 pm.

