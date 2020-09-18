Some school districts move to Plan A for elementary students, others still deciding

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - In just two weeks, schools across North Carolina will have the choice to bring back elementary school students into the classroom full time.
Governor Cooper made that announcement on Thursday.
Iredell-Statesville Schools plan to have elementary school students back in the classroom full-time on October 5. They’re the first and only school district in the area to officially make that announcement.
This comes after the governor announced Thursday that North Carolina students in grades Pre-K through fifth grade can return to school under Plan A beginning Oct. 5.
Iredell-Statesville Schools superintendent Jeff James said the district will be ready.
“We are excited to welcome back all elementary school students five days a week. We will use the next two weeks to solidify plans and schedules to ensure a smooth transition," James said.
Iredell-Statesville parents are overjoyed to have the option to send back their kids to school. Full remote learning is also still an option for families who are not yet comfortable going back to school.
“It’s been terrible," said Iredell-Statesville parent Diana Bowling. "Her usernames aren’t working and then the attention has been very chaotic.”
Bowling said she was excited when she got the email from the Iredell-Statesville School District making it official for her kindergartener to go to school full time.
“I got the email last night concerning the schools opening back up, and it was like a big party at my house," Bowling said.
“I’m encouraging local school board members to put those plans together. Remote learning is working for some people but not working for everyone," said North Carolina State Superintendent Mark Johnson.
Johnson said he is encouraging school districts to really look at this option and try and make a plan.
But many schools in the greater Charlotte area are still weighing their options.
Union County Schools, Cabarrus County Schools and Lincoln County schools all have meetings scheduled to discuss its plans.
Other school districts, like Caldwell County Schools, Rowan-Salisbury Schools and Catawba County schools tell WBTV they’re just evaluating their options right now.
But the Charlotte-Mecklenburg School district decided to ignore Cooper’s plan and stick with their own schedule to phase students back in on Plan B.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools voted on their own reopening plan Wednesday night.
Cooper made his announcement on Thursday.
“I’d highly recommend CMS reconsider moving to A, because B is so in the middle that I don’t know if it’s doing any good,” said Travis Nicolaysen.
Nicolaysen is a single dad of two elementary school-aged students, and is paying a $1,000 per month for a private tutor. But that’s not the reason he wants his children back in school.
“For me personally, I want my kids to be around other kids," Nicolaysen said. “I want the social interaction, I want them to be with their teachers and I want them to love school,” he said. "And right now it’s tough for them to do that.”
Most districts in the area have not made an announcement yet.
No matter what each district decides, the state is still requiring schools to have an all-remote option for any families who don’t feel comfortable yet going into the classroom.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.