Sally out, fall weather in

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Clouds and lingering sprinkles are all that’s left now that Sally has pushed off to the east, headed out to sea. The mist and drizzle will dry up and the clouds will gradually break for some sunshine as we move through the day, though it may take some time to do so, especially in neighborhoods east of I-77.
There will be a noticeable northerly breeze today with afternoon readings rebounding to the mid to upper 70s.
There’s a very small chance for a stray shower this evening – no more than 20% - as a weak front blows through tonight with overnight lows in the middle 50s.
Considerable cloudiness highlights the Saturday forecast with a breezy and very cool afternoon. Highs will only make a run-up to the upper 60s, way below average for mid-September. As skies clear Saturday night, low temperatures will tumble down into the 40s, more like early November than late Summer.
Sunday and Monday look fantastic – if you don’t mind a little cool, dry weather. Highs will hold in the upper 60s with lows in the upper 40s. In fact, much of next week looks to bring sunshine by day – with a nice warming trend – and low rain chances. Highs will eventually rise into the upper 70s by Wednesday.
In the tropics, there are still several systems we are monitoring, most noticeably, major Hurricane Teddy which is about 900 miles southeast of Bermuda. Teddy is packing 140 mph winds and will be a threat to Bermuda late in the weekend and then Nova Scotia early next week.
Along the Carolina coast, large swells and dangerous rip currents will be an issue for several days to come, otherwise, there’s little impact forecast for the U.S. east coast.
Have a great Friday and weekend!
- Meteorologist Al Conklin
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.