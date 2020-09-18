Remnants of Sally felt across Charlotte-metro area

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The remnants of Hurricane Sally brought heavy rain across the Charlotte-metro area Thursday.
“Everywhere I’ve been today has been raining a lot," said Julie Nester.
Nester works at Floyd and Blackie’s Coffee & Ice Cream in Cramerton. Although it was business as usual, there was still some concern. The coffee shop is also located along the South Fork Catawba River.
“It is still concerning but we know how to handle it because it has happened so many times, so we’re always okay," Nester said.
Officials in Gaston County paid a close eye on the river with the threat of flooding from the heavy downpours.
In Charlotte, the effects of Sally was spotted across the city.
High water was spotted at Little Sugar Creek and at Freedom Park, high water led authorities to close the park.
