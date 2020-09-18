Peaceful rally to be held in Charlotte to honor Jacob Blake, Jr.

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Jacob Blake, Sr. quickly drove more than 800 miles to be with his son, Jacob Blake, Jr. in Wisconsin.
The father lives in Charlotte and was in Queen City when he heard his son was shot several times by a Kenosha police officer. His son was shot seven times in the back.
The father describes his emotion when he arrived at the hospital.
“I kissed him on his forehead,” Blake, Sr. said. “And he grabbed my hand and he just began to weep.”
He said his son was happy to see him. Blake, Sr says his emotion changed when he saw his son handcuffed to the bed.
“At that time now, rage was in my wheelhouse,” he said. “Because this guy laying here is paralyzed from the waist down - what was that shackle - what was the purpose of that shackle on a paralyzed leg.”
The father said no explanation was given but eventually the restraint was removed. Jacob Blake, Jr. is still recovering from his injuries.
“He is doing much better at this particular time - his spirits are high,” Blake, Sr. said. “They’ve moved him from the hospital where he was located to a specialist spine clinic.”
The prognosis is Blake, Jr. may never walk again. Blake, Sr. says he wants the officer who shot his son to be arrested for attempted murder.
“Three shots or more you’re trying to kill him,” said Blake, Sr. “You became the judge, the jury, and the executioner. And that is what we cannot tolerate as a society.”
The father says this shooting confirms to him there are two types of justice systems in America - one for blacks and another for whites.
He says that should not be. He believes a white man would not have gotten shot seven times in the back.
“There is a justice system that is supposed to be set up as a blind system of justice that is supposed to be set up,” Blake, Sr. said. “If you’re judging what you see, then it’s not blind because black men in the United States are guilty until they’re proven innocent. My white counterparts are innocent until proven guilty.”
Blake, Sr. will participate in a peace rally on Sunday at Romare Bearden Park to honor his son.
The peace rally is happening on the fourth anniversary of the police shooting death of Keith Lamont Scott.
One purpose of the rally is to promote change.
“Change only comes with voting,” he said. "With changing the laws...we don’t want justice just for Jacob - we want justice for our people. We want our people to be able to walk around, not with an uncertainty of what their outcome is going to be every time the police get involved. "
Blake, Sr. has been with his son since the shooting. He says he has been greeted with support by people he has met.
He says while he waits for change - he believes African American men should stay focused.
“We have to stand strong,” Blake, Sr. said. “And you have to be prepared - you don’t know what’s going to happen but you have to stand strong and believe that justice will find you.”
Blake believes in peaceful protests, not violence because he says not much can be accomplished if there is violence.
