One rescued in duplex fire in Charlotte’s NoDa area

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was rescued from a duplex fire in Charlotte’s NoDa area early Friday morning and rushed to the hospital with serious injuries.
The fire sparked at a home on Herrin Avenue off E. 35th Street before 3:30 a.m. WBTV crews saw one person being loaded into an ambulance.
Medic says one person suffered life-threatening injuries.
There’s no word on what may have caused the fire.
Firefighter had the fire under control around 5:15 a.m.
