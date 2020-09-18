One rescued in duplex fire in Charlotte’s NoDa area

One rescued in duplex fire in Charlotte’s NoDa area
One person was rescued from a duplex fire in Charlotte’s NoDa area early Friday morning and rushed to the hospital with serious injuries. (Source: WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff | September 18, 2020 at 6:07 AM EDT - Updated September 18 at 6:12 AM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was rescued from a duplex fire in Charlotte’s NoDa area early Friday morning and rushed to the hospital with serious injuries.

The fire sparked at a home on Herrin Avenue off E. 35th Street before 3:30 a.m. WBTV crews saw one person being loaded into an ambulance.

Medic says one person suffered life-threatening injuries.

There’s no word on what may have caused the fire.

Firefighter had the fire under control around 5:15 a.m.

Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.