Myrtle Beach man faces over 20 charges connected to child sex crime case

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – Authorities arrested a Myrtle Beach man accused in a sexual exploitation investigation involving a minor.
The South Carolina Attorney General’s Office announced 35-year-old Theodore Bye III’s arrest on Friday.
Investigators said that Bye encouraged a minor to produce and send sexually explicit images and he also possessed multiple files of child sexual abuse material.
He was arrested on Thursday. Bye is charged with 13 counts of first-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and 13 counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.
He is currently at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center.
The case will be prosecuted by the Attorney General’s Office.
