More than 27K coronavirus cases reported in Mecklenburg County

“Today’s Public Health data report continues the recent downward trend in Mecklenburg County’s COVID-19 positivity rate, new cases, and hospitalizations. While this is certainly encouraging news, it is critically important that no one become complacent. In fact, Mecklenburg County Public Health, Atrium Health and Novant Health systems, are asking the community to continue their vigilance in slowing the spread of the virus. We urge the community to double-down on what makes the biggest difference—wear a mask, wash your hands, and wait six feet apart. With fall approaching and schools, colleges, and other activities starting, it may be easier to forget these basic steps that protect you and those around you. However, as we have also seen, COVID-19 is unforgiving, and letting down our guard can easily result in another spike of cases and deaths. Nothing is more important right now to our community and the world than to get this pandemic behind us. Thank you, Mecklenburg County, for what you have done to slow down the spread of COVID-19. We ask that you keep your foot on the gas and keep this momentum going until we finish the job.”