More than 27K coronavirus cases reported in Mecklenburg County

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - More than 27,000 Mecklenburg County residents have tested positive for coronavirus, according to local health officials.
As of Sept. 18, the county reported 27,605 laboratory-confirmed cases with 344 deaths.
To get detailed maps and graphics showing information concerning Mecklenburg County coronavirus cases, click here.
Mecklenburg County Public Health Director Gibbie Harris says to watch out for contact tracing scams.
Harris said the county will call or text residents from a 980 or 704 number. They will ask you to confirm basic personal info, they will never ask for financial information or social security number.
Another scam reported involves a text that prompts the person to click a link and provide personal information.
The health director says testing guidance has not changed in the county.
They still have community spread so anyone who has been potentially exposed is recommended to be tested. Test results coming back within at least 48 to 72 hours.
Harris says school immunization guidelines have not changed, and that the health department is working with schools to make sure everyone is up to date by the end of October. Flu shots also recommended by Halloween.
As of Sept. 4, three childcare facilities in Mecklenburg County had childcare clusters - Little Tots Preschool, Building Blocks Learning Center and LaPetite. In nursing homes, the state is allowing outdoor visitation at facilities that don’t have coronavirus outbreaks.
As of Sept. 4,, there were 17 nursing homes in Mecklenburg County that have outbreaks. Those include: Accordius Health at Charlotte; Mecklenburg Accordius Health at Midwood; Mecklenburg Citadel at Myers Park; Mecklenburg Clear Creek Nursing & Rehabilitation Center; Huntersville Health and Rehabilitation Center; Mecklenburg Huntersville Oaks; Mecklenburg Health & Rehabilitation Center; Mecklenburg Pavilion Health Care at Brightmore; Mecklenburg Pelican Health Randolph; Mecklenburg Pelican Health at Charlotte; Mecklenburg Royal Park of Matthews Rehab; Mecklenburg Sardis Oaks; Mecklenburg Sharon Towers; Mecklenburg Southminster; Mecklenburg University Place Nursing and Rehabilitation Center; Mecklenburg White Oak Manor – Charlotte; Nursing Home Mecklenburg WillowBrooke Court SC Ctr at Plantation Estates.
County leaders released the following information regarding COVID-19 in Mecklenburg:
- About 3 in 4 reported cases were adults ages 20 to 59 years old.
- About 1 in 4 reported cases are Hispanic – most of whom are younger adults.
- About 1 in 20 reported cases were hospitalized due to their COVID-19 infection. While everyone is at risk for severe COVID-19 complications, reported cases who were older adults (≥ 60 years) were more likely to be hospitalized compared to younger individuals.
- About 8 out of 10 have met CDC criteria to be released from isolation.
- During the past week, an average of 78 laboratory confirmed infections were reported compared to the 14-day average of 80 confirmed infections. These data are based on Mecklenburg resident cases reported to MCPH.
- During the past week, an average of 104 individuals with laboratory confirmed COVID-19 infections were hospitalized at acute care facilities in Mecklenburg County.
- During the past week, an average of 5.6 percent of individuals who were tested in Mecklenburg County were positive for COVID-19. Officials say reporting of negative results to MCPH is not required or covered by communicable disease reporting laws. MCPH will include results from other providers and laboratories as accurate, consistent and timely reporting mechanisms are established.
- Almost all deaths were among older adults (≥ 60 years), 4 deaths occurred in adults ages 20 to 39 and 45 deaths were adults ages 40 to 59.
- All deaths, except five, occurred among adults with underlying chronic illnesses.
- More than half were non-Hispanic Whites. The disparity in COVID-19 deaths among non-Hispanic Whites is related to differences in race/ethnicity of residents of long-term care (LTC) facilities actively experiencing an outbreak.
- More than half of deaths were connected to active outbreaks at long-term care (LTC) facilities.
- Among deaths not connected to outbreaks at long-term care facilities, nearly 3 in 4 were non-White, with 40 percent being non-Hispanic Black. As previously noted, these disparities are largely driven by higher rates of underlying chronic conditions that increase risk of severe complications due to COVID-19 infection among these communities
- Based on publicly available mobility tracking data, social distancing slightly increased then slightly decreased in Mecklenburg County over the last 14 days. Overall, this represents a fairly stable trend over the last 14 days.
On August 14, 2020 a joint statement was released from Mecklenburg County Public Health, Atrium Health and Novant Health Systems on the current COVID-19 trends
“Today’s Public Health data report continues the recent downward trend in Mecklenburg County’s COVID-19 positivity rate, new cases, and hospitalizations. While this is certainly encouraging news, it is critically important that no one become complacent. In fact, Mecklenburg County Public Health, Atrium Health and Novant Health systems, are asking the community to continue their vigilance in slowing the spread of the virus. We urge the community to double-down on what makes the biggest difference—wear a mask, wash your hands, and wait six feet apart. With fall approaching and schools, colleges, and other activities starting, it may be easier to forget these basic steps that protect you and those around you. However, as we have also seen, COVID-19 is unforgiving, and letting down our guard can easily result in another spike of cases and deaths. Nothing is more important right now to our community and the world than to get this pandemic behind us. Thank you, Mecklenburg County, for what you have done to slow down the spread of COVID-19. We ask that you keep your foot on the gas and keep this momentum going until we finish the job.”
People must wear face coverings when in public places, indoors or outdoors, where physical distancing of 6 feet from other people who aren’t in the same household isn’t possible.
The full executive order can be found here.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.