Man connected to disappearance of missing N.C. man now charged with murder

RALEIGH, N.C. (WBTV/AP) - A man accused of stealing the vehicle of a missing Raleigh man is now charged with murder, according to jail records.
The charge comes hours after officials found the body believed to be 39-year-old William “Andy” Banks, who went missing Saturday after a planned car sale. On Wednesday, authorities revealed foul play is suspected and that the incident is being investigated as a homicide based on investigative findings.
Earlier this week, 34-year-old Justin Fernando Merritt was arrested in the theft of a car police say belonged to Banks. Fernando was charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, larceny of a motor vehicle and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Friday, online jail records show that Merritt is charged with murder. The News & Observer in Raleigh report that the murder charge is for the death of Banks.
With the assistance of the Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office, officials recovered the body believed to be that of Banks. Officials say the body will be sent to the coroner in Roanoke, VA, for autopsy and positive identification.
Banks grew up in Gastonia and his parents still live there. His family was praying Andy would come home safely.
“We ask the people pray to Andy when they’re praying that God and the Holy Spirit be with him and keep him until we find him," Andy’s mom said earlier this week.
Although Banks has lived in the Raleigh area for many years, his fellow classmates in Gastonia still remember him as a friend to all.
“He was a good friend to a lot of people never had an enemy. This has been a really tragic situation for the community. His family and himself are well known in the community," said former classmate Melissa McLean. "Our hearts go out to him, we’re praying every day and hoping for the best outcome.”
