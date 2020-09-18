Limited N.C. prison, juvenile justice facility visitation resumes for COVID-19 precautions

“This pandemic has been hard on everyone involved – staff, offenders and their loved ones -- and we are grateful for everyone’s patience over the past six months,” Moose said. “We recognize visitation is important to our adult offenders, juveniles and their families, especially during the upcoming holidays, but continuing even limited visitation depends on the spread of the virus in our communities and its impact to those working in and confined in our facilities. As we move in this direction, please wear a face mask, wait six feet apart, and wash your hands.”