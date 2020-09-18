Largest container ship to call U.S. East Coast will arrive in Savannah on Friday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The largest container ship ever to serve the United States East Coast will arrive in Savannah on Friday.
The Garden City Terminal will welcome the CMA CGM Brazil. A ship with a capacity of more than 15,000 twenty-foot equivalent container units, according to the Georgia Ports Authority.
The ship is expected to begin its journey up the Savannah River at about 6:30 a.m. on Friday. The ship could cross in front of the River Street area around 9 a.m.
You can track the CMA CGM Brazil here.
