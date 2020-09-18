Humane Society report shows issues inside Chesterfield County animal shelter

CHESTERFIELD, S.C. (WBTV) -People are concerned about not enough food, sick animals and overcrowding at the Chesterfield County animal shelter. There are concerns that animals are not being taken care of.
WBTV was not allowed inside the shelter because of COVID-19 but did get some answers from the county administrator about what is going on inside.
WBTV tried to talk to the shelter’s director, but she referred us to Tim Eubanks, the county administrator.
Eubanks answered questions about some of the concerns.
He said they are not shying away from admitting there are problems.
“We invited the Humane Society to our shelter because we see there are things we’re doing wrong. We are trying to address them," Eubanks said.
Eubanks told WBTV about the visit.
The Humane Society came to the shelter in August for three days.
A group of three people— two from “No Kill South Carolina in Charleston” —evaluated the people working at the shelter and the conditions.
Eubanks said he got his hands on the report Wednesday.
He said county attorneys prevented WBTV from getting a physical report Friday. However, he gave WBTV some insight.
In it, the group outlined problems with training, the shelter layout and disease control.
Eubanks said the report shows employees needing more training to care for the animals. He also said disease control and layout go hand in hand.
According to the report, employees are keeping animals who are sick too close to the animals who are not sick.
Employees are also taking animals from the street through the shelter without knowing their health status. Training will also help with disease control.
Eubanks is hoping the report will give the shelter a guide to improving.
“We ask for patience as we work with the Humane Society South Carolina and No Kill South Carolina to formulate and implement some changes at Animal Services that will result in a more efficient and effective operation," he said.
Eubanks said he is planning to release the report to the public. There is no set date on when that will happen.
