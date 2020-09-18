Harriet’s Hamburgers Now Open At Optimist Hall

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - What better way to celebrate national cheeseburger day, than by checking out the newest burger joint in Charlotte?
Harriett’s Hamburgers opened this week at Optimist Hall with order-ahead. Starting Monday, you can just walk up and order your food there. So, we had to check it out!
Here’s what you need to know before you go:
- They have 4 menu items, hamburgers, fries, pop, and water.
- They have the only pickup window at Optimist Hall. T
- There’s a Harriet’s Hero rewards club you can join to get exclusive deals and freebies.
