Harriet’s Hamburgers Now Open At Optimist Hall

Harriet's Hamburgers Now Open At Optimist Hall
By Callie Presley | September 18, 2020 at 11:34 AM EDT - Updated September 18 at 11:34 AM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - What better way to celebrate national cheeseburger day, than by checking out the newest burger joint in Charlotte?

Harriett’s Hamburgers opened this week at Optimist Hall with order-ahead. Starting Monday, you can just walk up and order your food there. So, we had to check it out!

Here’s what you need to know before you go:

- They have 4 menu items, hamburgers, fries, pop, and water. 

- They have the only pickup window at Optimist Hall. T

- There’s a Harriet’s Hero rewards club you can join to get exclusive deals and freebies.

Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.