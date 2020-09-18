Eight coronavirus cases linked to Kannapolis brewery

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - Cabarrus County health officials are investigating eight coronavirus cases connected to a Kannapolis brewery.
The Cabarrus Health Alliance says the cases are linked to Old Armor Beer Company.
Health officials say that anyone who visited the Old Armor Beer Company over the last two weeks should monitor for COVID-19 symptoms and consider getting a COVID-19 test.
Health officials say symptoms may include fever, cough and shortness of breath.
“The complicated thing about COVID-19 is that people may have no idea they are positive for days before any symptoms appear. With eight confirmed cases within a 14-day window that all identified attending the brewery, public health officials have the responsibility to make the community aware,” said Dr. Bonnie Coyle, Cabarrus County Public Health Director.
Old Armor Beer Company told health officials they are following appropriate safety procedures related to restaurant capacity, cleaning and disinfecting, requiring staff and patrons to wear masks, and table spacing to ensure social distancing.
Additionally, the brewery reports that it performed a deep cleaning and that all staff members were encouraged to get tested, to monitor their symptoms, and to comply with CDC guidelines.
