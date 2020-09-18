Crime Stoppers: Police searching for man who shot woman during attempted ATM robbery in south Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Detectives from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are hoping members of the public can help them identify a man who shot a woman during an attempted armed robbery at an ATM in south Charlotte.
The incident happened in the early morning hours of Sunday, September 6 at the Bank of America ATM located at 5801 South Boulevard.
“The victim pulled up to this bank directly behind me. She pulled into where the ATM is located. (A) black male suspect walked up directly behind her, pulled out a gun and demanded her to empty her account,” said Detective Adrian Johnson with the CMPD Crime Stoppers.
Surveillance cameras at the ATM recorded footage of the incident. The disguised suspect is clearly visible in the footage.
“As soon as the suspect puts the gun into the car, the victim pulled off. She stomped on the gas, pulled off and that’s when the suspect fired the shot, hitting the victim directly in the abdomen,” explained Johnson.
He said the woman quickly drove away and flagged down a sheriff’s deputy who helped her and called an ambulance to transport her to the hospital. She survived the shooting. Johnson said he approves of the way the woman responded to the sudden robbery attempt.
“Do I think she did the right thing? Yeah. I don’t think there’s anything wrong with trying to get out of that situation as fast as possible,” said the detective.
He explained that the robbery should serve as a cautionary tale for people who frequent ATMs.
“We want them to be aware of their surroundings and be cautious of the people that may be around,” said Johnson.
The detective is now pleading for the public to help police identify the suspect before someone else is potentially hurt.
“This guy, he’s gonna end up killing somebody so we want people to call in with anything, any tips. We want people to call in with any leads possible,” said Johnson.
Police believe the man is approximately 5′8″ to 6′ and could weigh approximately 170 to 180 pounds.
Surveillance footage shows that the man was wearing all black attire the night of the incident.
Anyone with information about this robbery turned shooting is asked call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. Tipsters can remain anonymous and can receive a cash reward if they have information that leads to an arrest.
