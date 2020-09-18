Cooler temperatures arrive this weekend and continue into next week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The autumn equinox is officially at 9:30 a.m. this Tuesday, September 22, yet it will feel more like fall this weekend with below-average temperatures developing.
Mostly cloudy skies are expected to linger into Saturday with more breaks of sunshine expected into the afternoon.
Saturday morning low temperatures will start off around 60 degrees for the piedmont, and upper 40s for the mountains.
Saturday afternoon will feature high temperatures only in the upper 60s for the Piedmont, and around 60 degrees for the mountains.
High pressure will build more into the Carolinas on Sunday and into next week, giving us mostly sunny skies.
Sunday morning will be chilly with low temperatures ranging from the upper 40s in the piedmont to upper 30s for the mountains.
Sunday afternoon will feature high temperatures in the upper 60s for the piedmont, and lower 60s for the mountains, along with plenty of sunshine.
Monday and Tuesday will remain mostly sunny and mild, with chilly mornings and afternoon highs around 70 degrees.
High temperatures are expected to warm back into the upper 70s Wednesday through Friday, under mostly sunny skies and dry conditions.
In the tropics, we are keeping a close watch on what is now Tropical Storm Beta, which may impact the Texas Gulf Coast into next week as it meanders just offshore the Texas coast.
We also have Hurricane Teddy, which is a major hurricane, and may have impacts for Bermuda into Monday.
Tropical Storm Wilfred is in the Central Atlantic and expected to not be threat to land.
Enjoy your weekend!
Meteorologist Jason Myers
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.