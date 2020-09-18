'A fervent icon of equal rights’; Local leaders remember Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

"Ruth Bader Ginsberg was the conscience of the Court and the one of the greatest fighters American women have ever had. Justice Ginsberg’s dissents spoke for people of conscience with a righteous anger and moral clarity that is too often missing from the public sphere. Her lifetime of advocacy for women and equality extended far beyond her service on the bench, and all Americans – not just women – owe her an incalculable debt for removing the foot of the patriarchy off our necks, allowing women to breathe free in a country that still does not always see us as equal. Though she is irreplaceable, Justice Ginsberg will have a successor. She would be the first person to say her successor should be a woman who believes, as she did, that ‘women belong in all places where decisions are being made. I am devastated by this loss, and my prayers are with not only her family, but every person who looked to her for inspiration and courage,” Congresswoman Adams said.