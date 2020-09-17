7-year-old recognized for helping to save mother who fell down flight of stairs in Union Co.

Pictured L-R are SRO Tiffany Hill, Jayden Williams, Sgt. Brian Funderburke, Lt. Dee Allen and one of Jayden's 2nd grade teachers, Ms. Betsy Arndt. (Source: Union County Public Schools)
By WBTV Web Staff | September 17, 2020 at 1:24 AM EDT - Updated September 17 at 1:31 AM

UNION COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Officials recognized a 7-year-old boy for helping to save his mother who fell down a flight of stairs in Union County.

Union County Sheriff’s School Resource Officers took time Wednesday to recognize a second grade student at Fairview Elementary School for coming to the rescue of his mother.

Jayden Williams, age 7, was at home when his mother slipped and fell down a flight of stairs, officials say.

Recognizing that his mother was injured and in a great deal of pain, Jayden picked up her phone and attempted to call a family member but was unsuccessful. He then used Facetime to reach a neighbor who summoned help for his mom.

Officials say Jayden’s quick thinking resulted in his mother receiving prompt assistance and she is now recovering at home.

SRO’s presented Jayden with a certificate of appreciation for being a True Hero.

