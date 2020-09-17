Tourism in Cabarrus County rose in 2019, but pandemic has put a pinch on the progress

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Domestic visitors to and within Cabarrus County spent $478.16 million in 2019, an increase of 1.9% from 2018. The data comes from an annual study commissioned by Visit North Carolina, a unit of the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina.
“These statistics demonstrate just how critical travel is to our community,” said Cabarrus County CVB President and CEO Donna Carpenter. “The pandemic has taken a significant toll on our hospitality industry. As North Carolina reopens, tourism is a key component to economic recovery in Cabarrus.”
Since the onset of the pandemic, over $24 million in hotel revenue has been lost in Cabarrus County. Down 60% from last year, this equates to a loss of over $540,000 in local taxes. Since March, 1,400 jobs were lost in the hotel sector alone. These figures are even higher when factoring in losses from local restaurants, retailers and attractions.
In an effort to convey the impact of COVID-19 on Cabarrus County’s hospitality community, this video includes stories from partners representing several sectors of the industry.
“The travel industry sustains jobs, stimulates our economy and enhances quality of life for citizens,” said Angie Brown, Chair of the Cabarrus County CVB Board of Directors and General Manager of Great Wolf Lodge Charlotte/Concord. “As visitors return to this destination, so do the benefits created by tourism. Together with hospitality partners across Cabarrus County, we look forward to safely welcoming back each and every one of them.”
2019 Cabarrus County Tourism Impact Highlights:
- The travel and tourism industry directly employs more than 4,660 people
- Total payroll generated by the tourism industry in Cabarrus County was $113.69 million
- State tax revenues totaled $26.91 million and local tax revenues totaled $8.36 million from travel to Cabarrus County
- Taxes generated by visitor spending represent a tax savings of $165.64 per resident
- Cabarrus County ranks 12th in travel impact among North Carolina’s 100 counties
These statistics are from the “Economic Impact of Travel on North Carolina Counties 2019,” which can be accessed at partners.visitnc.com/economic-impact-studies. The study was prepared for Visit North Carolina by the U.S. Travel Association.
