Time to dry out as heavy rain pushes east

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After a very wet day, the heaviest rain is pushing to the east, so we are left with mainly showery conditions for the rest of the evening.
The Flash Flood Watch continues through 8am on Friday for everyone outside of the mountains.
Friday morning holds a 30% chance for a few leftover showers, but it is no longer a First Alert. Expect a mainly cloudy day with highs in the mid to upper 70s.
The weekend will bring BIG changes and will feel quite fall-like. We will see a break from the rain for a few days.
Highs will be in the upper 60s to low 70s, with low humidity. That very same weather will stretch into Monday.
The middle of next week will stay dry with highs back in the 70s.
Be safe out there!
Meteorologist Leigh Brock
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.