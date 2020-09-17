Police respond to fight call, find stolen guns, drugs, and a suspect in an armed robbery

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Police in Salisbury responded to a call about a fight involving a large group of people on N. Ellis Street on Wednesday night.
When the officer arrived, someone in the crowd pointed out that the two people causing the disturbance were sitting in a pickup truck. The officer approached the truck, the men got out, but instead of listening to the police officer, walked inside the residence at 614 N. Ellis.
According to the report, more officers arrived, as well as deputies from the Rowan Sheriff’s Office.
Police obtained a search warrant for the house after the owner refused to let them enter. Once inside, officers found several guns and ammunition, including at least one stolen gun. Marijuana was also found.
Romello Christopher Ford, 24, of the N. Ellis St. address, was charged with resisting police. Kysheke Hishad Sweat, 20, of Concord, was charged with resisting arrest and also charged on an outstanding warrant for robbery with a dangerous weapon.
Charges related to the drugs and guns are pending.
