CMPD: 3 injured, cars and homes shot into in connected shootings in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Three people were injured while cars and homes were shot into in connected shootings in Charlotte Wednesday night, police say.
At 10:08 p.m. officers responded to Meredith Avenue in reference to a shooting into occupied dwelling.
At 10:17 p.m. officers responded to Freedom Drive at Allegheny Street after 911 received a call about a vehicle that was at that location that had been shot into.
At 10:27 p.m., a female called 911 and stated that a male had been shot who was at the Family Dollar on Wilkinson Boulevard.
Police say two male victims showed up at Novant hospital with gunshot wounds. Police say three total victims were shot and all have non-life threatening injuries.
The shooting actually took place in the driveway of a home on Meredith Avenue. Based upon the evidence, police say it appears multiple people were shooting, at least one in the driveway and the other was in the roadway, probably in a vehicle.
Police say two vehicles appear to have left this location.
- The first vehicle wrecked down the street a few blocks away, on Meredith. The evidence indicates that it was shot into. Police say the male occupant ran from that vehicle to the Family Dollar. It appears that this victim contacted a third party who then called 911. This person was taken to CMC – Main by MEDIC.
- The second vehicle reportedly drove to Freedom Drive at Allegheny Street where it was abandoned. The evidence indicates that this vehicle was also struck by gunfire. Police say two subjects, believed to have been in that vehicle, were seen nearby, one has been detained and the second fled on foot and has not been located.
Police say two additional males showed up at Novant Health Hospital with gunshot wounds.
In addition, police say two occupied houses were shot into on Meredith, both appear to have been hit by stray bullets. Both houses were reportedly occupied at the time, but no one was injured in either of these two houses.
This is an active investigation with detectives interviewing suspects, victims and witnesses.
