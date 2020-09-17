Heavy downpour creates havoc for drivers on I-85

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The remnants of Sally made driving treacherous on I-85 during the midday on Thursday in Rowan County. The storm dumped rain that created standing water across the road. There were several accidents and the interstate was shut down at least three different times.
Expecting heavy rain, work crews for the City of Salisbury cleared out areas likely to flood, like around a large pipe and creek on Green Street. What a backhoe could not reach, workers were able to remove by hand to keep the water flowing without obstruction.
It was a different story on the interstate, where there’s not a lot of preparation for a sudden heavy downpour that puts standing water across all of the lanes.
“These conditions on this kind of roadway are ripe for hydroplaning," said Nick Martin, a Battallion Chief for the Salisbury Fire Department.
At one point while firefighters and emergency responders were helping the victim of one accident near E. Innes Street, a Mercedes hydroplaned and bounced twice off the concrete barrier just a few yards away.
There were injuries reported, but most were said to be minor.
A short time later there was another crash three miles up the interstate that, once again, meant all southbound lanes were closed for a time.
Drivers said conditions were terrible. “Yes, getting on the highway my car was sliding left and right," one driver said.
For about an hour firefighters and emergency responders went from one crash to another on I-85, going from the Rowan and Davidson County line, all the way to China Grove near Cabarrus County.
The interstate was shut down in one direction or the other at least three times.
“Any time we have this amount of rainfall, they’re changing very rapidly, all drivers should be using caution, slowing down, and paying attention to their surroundings," Martin added.
