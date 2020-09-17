Gamecock legend Wilson named WNBA Most Valuable Player

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Former South Carolina women’s basketball star A’ja Wilson will need to make a little more in her trophy case.
The Las Vegas Aces forward has been named the 2020 WNBA Most Valuable Player.
Wilson was among the most productive players in the league, finishing the regular season second in scoring (20.5 points per game), seventh in rebounds (8.5 rebounds per game), and recording 1.2 steals per game. She also led the league averaging two blocks per game.
The two-time WNBA All-Star helped the Aces finish as the league’s top seed with an 18-4 record.
Just two years ago, Wilson was named the WNBA Rookie of the Year after being picked No. 1 overall by the Aces in 2018.
Wilson received 43 of 47 first-place votes and accrued 458 total points from a panel of national sportswriters and broadcasters.
Wilson and the Aces hope to bring home the WNBA Championship Trophy this year. They’ll begin their quest when they return to the floor in the WNBA semifinals on September 20.
