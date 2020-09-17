FIRST ALERT: Heavy rainfall drenches Carolinas as Sally’s remnants approach Atlantic

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Heavy rain continues to plague the WBTV viewing into Thursday afternoon. The Charlotte Metro area could receive up to an inch of additional rainfall before the heaviest downpours pull north and east of the region this evening.
While there are no confirmed reports of flooding, the Flash Flood Watch the Piedmont and the Foothills remains in effect through Friday morning.
There’s also a rather modest risk for severe storm development for Anson, Union (NC) and Chesterfield counties and for communities in the Sandhills as strong storms could produce isolated damaging wind and weak tornadoes during the afternoon hours. The threat quickly diminishing by early evening.
Wet conditions will gradually taper off overnight into Friday morning, however, a First Alert continues through the first part of the Friday as concerns about over-run waterways and ponding on the roadways will potentially impact the Friday morning commute.
Meanwhile, Thursday’s temperatures will hover in the upper 60s to lower 70s through the day. Lows will slide into the mid 60s overnight. Expect more cloud cover than sunshine Friday, but rain chances are much lower when compared to today - only a few passing showers are possible Friday afternoon as highs rebound to the middle 70s.
Expect a noticeable cool down this weekend – more like November-type weather than late Summer. Despite the abundance of sunshine, highs will only reach the upper 60s both Saturday and Sunday.
Overnight lows made provide an even bigger shock to your system as temperatures noise-dive into the 40s from the Mountains to the Piedmont.
Mild air, sunshine and rain-free conditions are expected to continue much of next week.
- Meteorologists Jonathan Stacey & Al Conklin
