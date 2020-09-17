FIRST ALERT: Sally to bring torrential downpours and flash flooding to our area

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Continuous downpours will blanket much of the WBTV viewing area throughout the day. The heavy rainfall comes to Carolinas as the remnants of Sally move northeast across Georgia today and South Carolina tonight.
This would be a great time to download the free WBTV Weather App!
The forecast of torrential rainfall over a relatively short period of time has prompted the issuance of a Flash Flood Watch for the Piedmont and the Foothills through early Friday morning. The rainfall gradient will be tight, so some neighborhoods will receive soaking rains and flash flooding, while others will only deal with on-and-off showers.
Forecast Rainfall Totals
- Charlotte Metro, Piedmont & Southern Foothills - 4 to 6 inches
- Northern Foothills - 2 to 4 inches
- Mountains - Less than 2 inches
The threat for severe storms is confined areas south and east of the I-85 corridor. Gusty winds and weak tornadoes are possible in Anson, Union (NC), Richmond, Lancaster and Chesterfield counties this afternoon, but again, the threat is on the low side.
Wet conditions will gradually taper off overnight into Friday morning, however, a First Alert continues through the first part of the Friday as concerns about over-run waterways and ponding on the roadways will potentially impact the Friday morning commute.
Meanwhile, Thursday’s temperatures will hover in the upper 60s to lower 70s through the day. Lows will slide into the mid 60s overnight. Expect more cloud cover than sunshine Friday, but rain chances are much lower when compared to today - only a few passing showers are possible Friday afternoon as highs rebound to the middle 70s.
Expect a noticeable cool down this weekend – more like November-type weather than late Summer. Despite the abundance of sunshine, highs will only reach the upper 60s both Saturday and Sunday. Overnight lows made provide an even bigger shock to your system as temperatures nose-dive into the 40s from the Mountains to the Piedmont. Mild air, sunshine and rain-free conditions are expected to continue much of next week.
- Meteorologists Al Conklin & Jonathan Stacey
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.