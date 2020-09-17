CMPD training academy recruit tests positive for COVID-19, more than 60 potentially exposed

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A CMPD training academy recruit tested positive for COVID-19 and officials say more than 60 staff and other recruits were potentially exposed.
Officials say the recruit was placed in the appropriate protocol, and all classroom activity for the CMPD training class was immediately suspended to ensure all recruits and staff members have been tested and cleared to prevent the spread of the virus.
There are 36 training recruits that are assigned to the class. Additionally, there are 27 CMPD staff members who may have been exposed to the recruit who will be tested and appropriately quarantined until they are cleared.
All CMPD academy operations have been suspended as the facility is being disinfected by a CDC certified vendor.
CMPD is consulting with the Mecklenburg County Health Department for guidance to ensure the academy operations resume in a safe manner.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.