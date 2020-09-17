Bill Spoon’s Barbecue Closes After 57 Years

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Bill Spoon opened up this shop in south Charlotte back in 1963. It was the go-to spot for Eastern-style barbecue. Now, it’s time to say goodbye.
“It’s been my whole life,” said Steve Spoon Jr.. “I’ve worked here since I was nine. Bussing tables side-by-side with my grandfather."
Spoon Jr. said the 'traditional Mom and Pop shop’ has seen a steady decline in business over the last few years.
“2020 has been a rough year,” he said. “We just couldn’t really hold on anymore.”
