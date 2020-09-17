Berkeley County detention deputy arrested for smuggling food, clothes to inmates

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Berkeley County detention deputy has been arrested for smuggling food, clothing and other items to inmates from outside the jail.
The deputy, Brittiany Brown, 36, is charged with misconduct by a public official and furnishing and possessing contraband in a jail, the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office said.
Chief Deputy Jeremy Baker said inmates contacted family members who arranged to meet Brown and then pay a pre-arranged amount of money to smuggle items into the jail.
Baker said in some cases, Brown forced the the inmates' family members to pay more than the previously arranged amount of money.
Investigators learned about the alleged smuggling operation through phone conversations by inmates, Baker said.
Brown who was hired in 2018 is being held at the Dorchester County Jail.
