Anthony Hamilton, Alma Adams to join Kamala Harris for virtual voter event based in N.C.

DURHAM, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte’s own Grammy award-winning musician Anthony Hamilton and Congresswoman Alma Adams will join vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris for a virtual voter event based in North Carolina.
The Biden for President campaign is launching the “Turn Up and Turn out the Vote Virtual Bus Tour” with its first stop hosted in Durham.
The tour launches Friday at 5:30 p.m. with a virtual voter registration and early vote rally.
Senator Kamala Harris will attend and Myja Gary, a graduate of North Carolina A&T University, will introduce Harris.
Congresswoman Alma Adams, Congressman G.K. Butterfield and Anthony Hamilton will also join to deliver remarks and kick off the bus tour.
Anyone interested can register to attend here.
Through Oct. 1, the tour will make stops in battleground states to focus on the urgency of upcoming voter registration and vote-by-mail deadlines.
