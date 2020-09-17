Amber Alert issued for missing 17-year-old

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police and the Virginia Missing Children Clearinghouse have issued an Amber Alert for a missing 17-year-old out of Stafford County.
State police say Selena Jah’nyrah Fernandez was last seen at 2142 Jefferson Davis Highway around 10 p.m. on Sept. 16.
Fernandez is described as having black hair and brown eyes weighing at 160 pounds. Fernandez is 5′1″ tall and was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and black pants.
According to police, Fernandez is believed to be abducted by Rodney Richards, who is described as having black hair, brown eyes weighing 230 pounds and 5′10″ inches tall.
Police say Richards made threats of using a firearm to ‘shoot up’ the business where the abduction occurred and has been stopped in Stafford County last month with pistol ammunition.
Richards was last seen wearing a blue hoodie and black jeans and was driving a white 4-door Honda Sedan.
For information on Fernandez and Richard’s whereabouts, contact the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office at 540-658-4400.
