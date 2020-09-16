Union County schools to be fully remote on Thursday due to flooding concerns

UNION COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Union County Public Schools will be fully remote on Thursday due to flooding concerns stemming from the remnants of Tropical Storm Sally.
Due to the potential for flooding and dangerous road conditions, UCPS will operate on a full remote learning schedule for Thursday, Sept. 17.
Although schools will be closed, instruction will continue virtually.
In addition, the curbside meal locations are closed and all athletic practices are canceled. Friday will remain a remote learning day for all students.
School officials say weather reports indicate that Tropical Storm Sally could bring heavy rainfall to the area, producing up to six to eight inches of rain and flash floods.
As of now, Union County is under a Flash Flood Watch through Friday morning.
