Sponsors Celebrate “August is for AniMEALS”

Several of the businesses offered to put each donor’s name in a drawing for a special gift. Tracy Trexler won a Yeti Cooler full of people treats from Dr. Jolly’s office. David Barnes won a Milwaukee Radio from Hughes Supply. Barnhardt Jewelers offered a Southern Gates Paw Print Pendant that was won by Jim Whalen. Hardiman Designs also provided Southern Gates Paw Print earrings that were won by Carole Simmons. Stitchin' Post Gifts held a drawing for a $75 gift certificate to the Stitchin' Post that was won by Cindy Baker. Gina Goff won the Lazy 5 Vets drawing for a Yeti Cooler filled with pet treats and gifts. West Rowan Farm and Garden combined the grand opening of their new antique barn and artisan marketplace with August is for AniMEALS. They offered a VIP early entrance to anyone donating pet food.