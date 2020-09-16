Senators seek to award Congressional Gold Medal to Emmett Till and his mother

“Emmett Till’s gruesome murder by white supremacists was never vindicated by our justice system,” said Senator Booker. “While his lynching and the impunity that followed was unique in its horror, it revealed of the persistent legacy of racialized terror and violence waged against Black Americans and reflected the stain of racism and bigotry that this nation continues to struggle with today. The heroic patriotism his mother, Mamie Till-Mobley, displayed in allowing the world to witness the unspeakable violence her son endured forced our nation to confront its collective failure to address the evil of racism. The Congressional Gold Medal, the nation’s highest civilian honor, is long-overdue recognition for Emmett and Mamie Till-Mobley’s legacy, and I am proud to introduce this legislation alongside Senator Burr.”