Sally’s remnants spread heavy rain, flash floods across Carolinas Thursday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - High pressure will maintain cooler and drier weather across the region today as moisture associated with tropical cyclone Sally begins to move into the area late this afternoon.
High temperatures will top below-average in the mid to upper 70s under increasing clouds. Overnight temperatures will only dip into the mid to upper 60s with light to moderate showers south of I-85.
Expect heavy rainfall Thursday and Friday as the remnants of Sally moves into the Southeast, with a fall-like air mass settling into the region over the weekend.
A First Alert is in effect as the forecast calls for 1 to 6 inches of rainfall across the WBTV viewing area. Excessive rainfall will lead to areas of flash flooding, with localized significant flash flooding possible. While most of the region is under a Flash Flood Watch, the greatest impacts will be felt along the southern Blue Ridge Escarpment and south of the I-85 corridor.
Isolated severe storms producing damaging winds and a brief, weak tornado cannot be ruled out across the Southern Piedmont.
As the storm pulls away early Friday a drying trend will commence, followed by mostly dry and cool conditions – a real shot of Autumn weather - for the weekend.
Highs are forecast to be in the lower 70s Thursday and Friday and then only about 70° both weekend days with overnight lows in the cool 40s and 50s.
- Meteorologist Jonathan Stacey
