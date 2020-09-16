Sally lashes Gulf Coast, Carolinas up next

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Today’s weather will be calm, quiet and comfortable with low humidity levels holding on. High temperatures in the upper 70s are forecast as clouds gradually increase. Still, rain chances will remain near zero during the daylight hours.
Showers will start to drift into the WBTV viewing area tonight and really kick into high gear Thursday.
Rain chances around Charlotte stand at near 100% Thursday and Thursday night before quickly tapering down early on Friday, as the remnants of Hurricane Storm Sally move through the Carolinas.
A First Alert has been issued for the likelihood of torrential downpours and flash flooding. The early forecast calls for around one to perhaps as much as three inches of rain along and north of I-40 / west of I-77 – farther away from the storm center – but as much as six inches of rain in the I-85 corridor / Piedmont – closer to the expected storm track – where a flash flood watch is in effect.
As the storm pulls away early Friday a drying trend will commence, followed by dry and cool conditions – a real shot of Autumn weather - for the weekend. Highs are forecast to be in the lower 70s Thursday and Friday and then only about 70° both weekend days with overnight lows in the cool 40s and 50s.
Hope you have a great hump day!
- Meteorologist Al Conklin
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.