Running ‘firefight’ between two vehicles being investigated in Mount Ulla

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Deputies in Rowan County are investigating what a witness described as a “firefight” between occupants of two vehicles in Mount Ulla.
The incident was reported on Sunday, details were released today by investigators.
According to the report, someone called 911 on Sunday to report that shots were being fired back and forth between two vehicles on White Road and Sherrills Ford Road.
The deputies who responded to the area did not locate the vehicles, but did speak with the witness who had made the original call.
The witness said that he was at the stop sign at White Road behind a red Chevrolet crew cab pickup truck that contained two men wearing hoodies. One of the men was wearing a white hoodie with black lettering, the other was wearing a red hoodie.
An older model “beat up” brown Toyota Avalon or Camry was in front of the truck, according to the witness. The witness said the occupants of the truck and the occupants of the car began firing guns at each other.
The witness put his car in reverse and moved away from the confrontation. The occupants of the truck and the car then turned onto Sherrills Ford Road and drove towards Salisbury.
Deputies did locate seven .25 caliber casings, one spent projectile, and four 9mm casings near the intersection.
The investigation is continuing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Rowan Sheriff’s Office at 704-216-8700, or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-639-5245.
Tips may be submitted online: https://www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=1007
