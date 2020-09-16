Remnants of Hurricane Sally to deliver torrential downpours to Charlotte area

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Hurricane Sally’s eye made landfall at 4:45 a.m. CDT near Gulf Shores, Alabama as a Category 2 storm with maximum sustained winds of 105 mph.
Sally will produce additional rainfall totals of 8 to 12 inches with localized higher amounts possible along and just inland of the central Gulf Coast from west of Tallahassee, Florida to Mobile Bay, Alabama.
Storm totals of 10 to 20 inches to isolated amounts of 35 inches is expected resulting in flash flooding along and near the storm’s path. Sally is then expected to move inland across central Alabama and Georgia tonight before moving into Carolinas Thursday.
Rain chances around Charlotte stand at near 100% Thursday and Thursday night before quickly tapering down early on Friday, as the remnants of Hurricane Storm Sally move through the Carolinas.
A First Alert has been issued for the likelihood of torrential downpours and flash flooding. The early forecast calls for around one to perhaps as much as three inches of rain along and north of I-40 / west of I-77 – farther away from the storm center – but as much as six inches of rain in the I-85 corridor / Piedmont – closer to the expected storm track – where a flash flood watch is in effect.
- First Alert Meteorologist Al Conklin & Jonathan Stacey
