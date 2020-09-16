Police search for missing woman last seen near Myrtle Beach

Tanya Marie Marsh (left) may be driving a green 1996 Ford Explorer (right). (Source: HCPD)
By WMBF News Staff | September 16, 2020 at 8:05 AM EDT - Updated September 16 at 9:38 AM

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Authorities in Horry County are searching for a missing 39-year-old woman.

According to Horry County police, Tanya Marie Marsh was last seen on Sept. 7 near Ivystone Drive, outside of Myrtle Beach.

Marsh was reportedly headed home to Alabama, but she never arrived.

Police said she may be driving a green 1996 Ford Explorer with a missing headlight and cracked tail light, similar to the one pictured above.

Marsh is described as 5-foot-7 and 140 pounds with dyed purple hair.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, call HCPD at 843-915-8477.

