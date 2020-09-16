Parents' opinions split on in-person and remote learning ahead of CMS decision

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - It’s a split decision from Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools parents when it comes to in-person or remote learning.
On Wednesday evening, Charlotte-Mecklenburg school leaders are expected to address the return of in-person instruction.
“A lot of the equipment is beat up and faulty so we’re having trouble staying in class," a mom, who did not want to be identified, told WBTV.
She says getting back to in-person is not only about her daughter but about those who may be suffering from the digital divide.
“Teachers and faculty are trying to do everything right. They can inadvertently create equities across some of the student body. I’m looking forward to the chance where all kids can go back to school and be on an even playing field," she said.
Another mom says she took her son out of CMS schools because, “I got tired of how long this is taking to get kids back into the classroom so they can learn effectively.”
On the other side, health is a major part of the decision in support of virtual learning.
“For those of us with children who have underlying conditions and no guarantee of how they would respond to the virus, it’s best for our family to work remotely," a parent said.
Dre Fleury, a father of four, is also worried about the health of his family. He has three kids in CMS.
“Definitely a lot difficult for them to do the online learning but it’s been helpful for us because we have a newborn at home,” Fleury said. “I can definitely see it both ways, they have a tough decision to make. Hopefully, they really focus on safety and focus on making sure they have the community’s best interest in mind.”
