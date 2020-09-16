As the Panthers prepare for the Bucs, coach Rhule also continues to establish a new culture

“I think you make your biggest jump from week one to week two,” said Panthers head coach Matt Rhule. “They (Tampa against New Orleans) got down and came right back and pulled within 10 points so there are a lot of things to be concerned with. For us, the best thing we can do is just try to make sure we are the best version of ourselves on Sunday. That energy, that passion, that excitement, we still have to find that. We found it at times but I’m talking about for 60 minutes.”