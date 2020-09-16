New Hanover County deputies search for missing 16-year-old

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to locate a missing 16-year-old.
According to deputies, Skylar Maurice Worrell was reported missing on Wednesday after he was last seen in the 5300 block of Woodhaven Drive.
Worrell is 6′2″ and weighs around 135 pounds with brown hair that’s short on top and longer in the back, and brown eyes.
He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, jeans, cowboy boots, a baseball cap, and a large backpack.
Deputies say Worrell is a student at Laney High School.
If you have any information on Worrell’s whereabouts, contact the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office or call 911.
