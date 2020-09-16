More COVID cases appear for York, Lancaster and Chester county schools. Here’s where.

YORK COUNTY, S.C. - This side of the York School District, just about all parts of the tri-county area show signs of COVID-19 in schools.
On Tuesday the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control updated its statistics for coronavirus in schools. Among York, Lancaster and Chester counties, only the York district reported no cases. DHEC began listing school COVID-19 data Sept. 4.
Statewide there are 414 positive cases in K-12 schools as of Tuesday. Of them, 275 are students and 139 are staff members.
Clover High School added two student positive cases since Friday. The school now has eight, and fewer than five staff positives. Clover High has the most positive cases of any tri-county school. Oakridge Elementary School added fewer than five staff cases since Friday. The Clover School District has prior positives at Clover and Oakridge middle schools, and Crowders Creek Elementary School.
The Lancaster County School District didn’t report any new cases since Friday, but still shows five or fewer cases each at Buford elementary and high schools, Indian Land and Lancaster high schools, and Kershaw Elementary School.
The only listed Chester County School District cases are those already reported at The Learning Center. Hawthorne Christian Academy, a private school in Chester County, shows fewer than five student cases.
Two York County private schools, Lake Pointe Academy and Westminster Catawba Christian School, each show fewer than five student cases.
The Fort Mill School District had fewer than five new cases on Tuesday at Fort Mill Elementary School. There were already reported cases at Doby’s Bridge and Pleasant Knoll elementary schools, and Fort Mill High School.
The Rock Hill School District shows fewer than five student cases each at India Hook Elementary School and Sullivan Middle School, with fewer than five staff cases at Mount Holly Elementary School, but the district provides its own data that’s more current.
ROCK HILL SCHOOL DATA
An online dashboard created by the Rock Hill district updates daily. As of mid-afternoon Tuesday it showed seven positive student cases and six positive staff cases. India Hook and Rosewood elementary, Castle Heights and Sullivan middle and Northwestern (two) and Rock Hill high schools had positive cases.
Rock Hill listed six positive tests among staff. Mount Gallant (two) and Mount Holly elementary schools had them. So did Rock Hill High School and the district Flexible Learning Center (two).
FORT MILL SCHOOL CASES
Fort Mill has its own dashboard, similar to the one in Rock Hill. The Fort Mill information updates on Fridays. It currently lists one positive student test each at Doby’s Bridge Elementary, Fort Mill Elementary and Fort Mill High schools. Catawba Ridge High, Pleasant Knoll Elementary and Pleasant Knoll Middle schools each have one positive among staff, as does the district maintenance department.
The district has 13 elementary, eight middle and five high school students in quarantine, as of Friday. There are nine elementary, four middle and three high school staff members in quarantine.
TOTAL COVID CASES
On Tuesday afternoon, DHEC announced another 701 confirmed and 18 probable COVID-19 cases statewide. There were another 22 deaths. The state now has more than 130,000 cases and 3,098 confirmed or probable deaths since the pandemic began.
The tri-county had one of those 22 newly reported deaths. An elderly Lancaster County resident died Sept. 11.
York County had 45 confirmed and one probable cases. Lancaster County added 23 confirmed cases, and Chester County three confirmed cases.
York County now has 4,922 confirmed or probable cases and 60 confirmed or probable deaths. Lancaster County has 1,961 confirmed or probable cases with 45 confirmed or probable deaths. Chester County totals 996 confirmed or probable cases with 19 confirmed or probable deaths.