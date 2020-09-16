Man charged with murder, death by distribution in Albemarle woman’s death

ALBEMARLE, N.C. (WBTV) - A man is now facing multiple charges just over eight months after a woman died from an apparent overdose in Albemarle.
The investigation began on January 11 when officers with the Albemarle Police Department responded to a call for a cardiac arrest at a home on Brown Ave. Police said the victim, identified only as a 48-year-old female, was unresponsive when crews arrived.
First responders rendered lifesaving efforts, officials said, but the woman was later pronounced dead at the scene.
After investigating the incident, police issued warrants for the arrest of 48-year-old Timothy L. Blalock. He was arrested Tuesday and charged with felony death by distribution, second-degree murder, felony sell and deliver schedule II controlled substance and possession with the intent to sell and deliver schedule II controlled substance.
Blalock was given a $135,000 bond and scheduled to appear in court on September 28.
No further information has been released.
