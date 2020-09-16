Man accused of multiple sexual assaults, kidnapping in Iredell County

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A man has been accused of multiple sexual assaults and kidnapping in Iredell County.
On Aug. 29, deputies with the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office received a report in reference to a sexual assault at The Country Food Mart on Salisbury Road, east of Statesville.
When the deputies arrived, they interviewed the victim in this matter who said Rohit K. Patel had inappropriately touched her.
During the course of an investigation officials were able to identify an additional female who, after being interviewed, said Rohit Patel had also assaulted her in the past.
Officials say she described the event and said, after Patel had inappropriately touched her he attempted to keep her from leaving the store by stepping in front of her and shoving her backwards.
Patel allegedly continued to forcibly shove her towards the rear of the store. Officials say the victim said she was in fear of Patel pushing her into the beer cooler, and assaulting her further.
Based on evidence, and statements gathered in the investigation, detectives were able to obtain arrest warrants on Patel for two separate counts of misdemeanor sexual battery, and one count of felony second degree kidnapping.
Rohit Patel was served with all of the warrants and placed under $25,000 secured bond.
