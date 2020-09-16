First Alert: Sally will make for a rough Thursday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Tropical Storm Sally made landfall Wednesday morning but still has winds of 60mph. It is moving just a tad faster than it has been, NE at 7mph. It is currently in southern Alabama.
We will start to see showers moving into our South Carolina counties Wednesday evening. Rain will steadily pick up in intensity from south to north through the night and will stay with us most of Thursday. The rain will likely be heavy at times.
There is a Flash Flood Watch in effect for everyone outside of the mountains until Friday morning. Rain totals of 3-6″ are possible. The mountains will be farthest from the storm so 1-2″ will be more likely there.
Winds won’t be anywhere as stong as when the storm made landfall but still there could be 20+mph gusts. Trees could some down with some gusts due to saturated ground. Severe storms are a slight possibility for our southern counties on Thursday afternoon.
The timing of the heavy rain will be from tonight into Friday morning. There should just a be a few leftover showers on Friday morning as Sally pulls away. The weekend will be much nicer and will feel a lot like fall!
Meteorologist Leigh Brock
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.