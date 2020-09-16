First Alert: Get ready for Sally

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Hurricane Sally hung around just off the Gulf Coast for days and now it is heading our way. That will mean a very wet 24 hour period for the WBTV viewing area.
This evening will be fairly uneventful, other than a few clouds. A First Alert has been issued for Thursday and Friday.
The rain will move into the picture tonight and will set up shop for the day on Thursday. The rain could be heavy at times, with 3-6″ possible. There should be less in the mountains this time. You should expect 1-2″.
There is a slight chance for severe thunderstorms for our southern counties on Thursday afternoon. Otherwise, flash flood and river flooding will be the biggest concerns. Remember - never walk or drive through standing water.
The rain will start to taper off Thursday night into Friday morning. There won’t be much additional rain on Friday as the storm departs but expect a few lingering showers. Highs will be in the low 70s both days.
The weekend will bring big changes! After Sally moves out, we will enjoy very fall-like weather. Highs will be in the upper 60s and humidity levels will be very low. Lows will fall to the low 50s.
We will stay in the upper 60s on Monday before we climb back to the 70s by the middle of next week. We should be able to dry out for a few days after Sally’s appearance on Thursday and Friday.
Have a good evening!
Meteorologist Leigh Brock
