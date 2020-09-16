Family remembers teen murdered in Salisbury as “shy,” hope police can find killer

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Family members of a 17-year-old who was shot and killed in Salisbury on Tuesday morning say he was shy and not very outgoing, but loved his family. They’re hoping police can find the person responsible for his death.
Police have now identified the victim as Xavier Nathaniel Gibbs of Charlotte. Gibbs was killed at around 2:20 am in the parking lot of the Laurel Pointe apartments off Lash Drive.
Police initially responded to a report of shots being fired in the area.
“Xavier was a shy young guy,” a family member told WBTV. “He bounced around between family members and foster care. His younger brother and sister are living in South Carolina with an aunt. He was shy and unsure of himself mostly. While he lived with us he attended James Martin Middle School in Charlotte.”
Police have been interviewing family members and others to try and learn more about the case. Family members confirmed that although Gibbs lived in Charlotte, he had spent time in Salisbury and had attended Henderson Independent High School.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Salisbury Police at 704-638-5333, or Salisbury-Rowan Crime Stoppers at 1-866-639-5245.
Tips may be submitted online: https://www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=1007
